PRESS RELEASE: Big Players defeat Flames in Marchand Football League
By Michael Moise
June 29, 2017
Big Players defeated Flames 3-1 on Wednesday, June 28 in the Marchand Football League Premiership.
Big Players netted the win courtesy of goals from Lincoln Phillip (two) and Jordan St. Ange (one).
Games continue on Saturday with Pavee United vs Lacoudou, and on Sunday with Rockhall vs Flames.
The Marchand football tournament is aiming to unite the community through sports.
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2017-06-29