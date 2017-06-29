Advertisement
PRESS RELEASE: Big Players defeat Flames in Marchand Football League

By Michael Moise
June 29, 2017
football1Big Players defeated Flames 3-1 on Wednesday, June 28 in the Marchand Football League Premiership.

Big Players netted the win courtesy of goals from Lincoln Phillip (two) and Jordan St. Ange (one).

Games continue on Saturday with Pavee United vs Lacoudou, and on Sunday with Rockhall vs Flames.

The Marchand football tournament is aiming to unite the community through sports.

