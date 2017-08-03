PRESS RELEASE: Bay Gardens Resorts rewards young athletes

The locally owned and operated, Bay Gardens Resorts located on Reduit Beach, Saint Lucia, rewarded several young athletes that competed in the Commonwealth Youth Games held earlier this year in the Bahamas.

Julien Alfred, who captured the gold medal in the 100 meter sprint competition, was one of those who received special prizes from Bay Gardens Resorts and Splash Island Water Park for her hard work, dedication and achievement at the games.

Kimani Alphonse who made it to the final of the 200 meter sprint and placed 6th was also rewarded with special prizes.

Ms. Alfred was not the only Saint Lucian to capture gold at the event, as the Saint Lucia Beach Soccer team also was able to be crowned champions in their event.

Bay Gardens Resorts provided each team member with special prizes of appreciation as well as their coach, Mr. Felix St. Rose.

“Each of our team members and management staff are extremely proud of the achievements these athletes made at the Commonwealth Youth Games”, remarked Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts, Sanovnik Destang.

He continued, “Bay Gardens Resorts would like to wish each and every one of them the best of luck in their careers and hope they reach new heights for the country of Saint Lucia.”

Bay Gardens Resorts will continue their promise and keen interest in supporting and working with young Saint Lucian icons who inspire others to achieve the same.