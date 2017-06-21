PRESS RELEASE: Bay Gardens Resorts awarded 2017 Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence

The locally owned and operated resort chain, Bay Gardens Resorts, announced today that the award-winning company had added new awards to their collection – 2017 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence.



This accolade, which honours hospitality excellence, is given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on the popular site, TripAdvisor, and is extended to qualifying businesses worldwide. This year, all three properties, the Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa, Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Inn , were all awarded the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

“We are truly thrilled to receive these awards for our properties and restaurant for this year. It shows a consistent level of commitment from our entire team to quality customer care and service,” remarked Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts. He continued, “TripAdvisor has become such an important step in the vacation planning process – it is honest feedback by past guests for potential guests. I must thank my amazing team and our guests who took the time to leave us a review.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recent reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

“With the Certificate of Excellence, TripAdvisor honours hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers”, said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, at TripAdvisor. “This recognition helps travelers identify and book properties that regularly deliver great service. TripAdvisor is proud to play this integral role in helping travelers feel more confident in their booking decisions.”