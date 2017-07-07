PRESS RELEASE: Baron Foods wins 2017 iTQi Superior Taste Award

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Baron Foods has once again been honored with 2 Gold Stars at the Superior Taste Award for its Sweet Chili Thai Sauce product, from the International Taste and Quality Institute (iTQi).

On the iTQi Sensory Evaluation Graph, the product’s visual appeal ranked thehighest followed by the smell and texture.

The Sweet Chili Thai Sauce is one out of the eleven products which makes up theBaron Gourmet Collection and was launched in October, 2011. This convenient gourmet collection was well received and has given birth to the jargon that’s typically gaining popularity with this range i.e. “meals in minutes.”

CEO, Mr. Ronald Ramjattan said “We have ingeniously fused the taste of the world by using various local raw materials to replicate international flavours whilst adding our Caribbean twist!”

“Baron Foods is a name synonymous with innovation in the processed food industry, one such innovation was the formulation of our awarded Sweet Chill Thai Sauce. Due to the unavailability of local sweet chilies our innovative thinking led us to the idea of using local seasoning peppers, which is in abundance and this has proved to be a wonderful blend that’s revolutionizing the concept of Thai cuisine”, Ramjattan said.

The iTQi Superior Taste Award is the only international certificate for taste endorsed by experts – Michelin starred Chefs and Sommeliers.

Above all, it is a guarantee of buying a product recognized for its gustative qualities; while for producers, it is a valuable and efficient communication tool to differentiate their products, uplift their brand images and attract new clients.

