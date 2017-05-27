Advertisement
COURTS
BOSL
PRESS RELEASE: Babonneau Local Meat Fest is on tonight

By Babonneau Constituency Council
May 27, 2017

ribsThe Babonneau Constituency Council will be once again hosting “Babonneau Local Meat Fest” today Saturday May 27th, 2017 from 7:00pm.

This initiative will truly bring life and sustainability to the community and showcase our local talents making this a truly unique experience for the entire Babonneau District and by extension, the country.

A number of activities have been scheduled for the evening including a solo performance with a variation of other local performers.

Come experience the local food and talent and take with you a piece of Babonneau.

We look forward to your support.

5 comments

  1. That's wisdom
    May 27, 2017 at 4:47 PM

    With all the evil that's happened it's a relief but at the same time I would feel a bit scared in the area,

  2. Stop
    May 27, 2017 at 4:32 PM

    Eeeeerrr eemmm the community of murder I not in dat!! Par moi!!

  3. Wawy
    May 27, 2017 at 3:18 PM

    Babooneau

  4. O'Nell Daly
    May 27, 2017 at 12:06 PM

    Nice idea (Thumbs up) to the organisers and the community hope it can be an all day event, where the entire family members can come out to enjoy..

  5. Lulu
    May 27, 2017 at 11:58 AM

    At what venue is this event being held??????

