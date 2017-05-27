PRESS RELEASE: Babonneau Local Meat Fest is on tonight

The Babonneau Constituency Council will be once again hosting “Babonneau Local Meat Fest” today Saturday May 27th, 2017 from 7:00pm.

This initiative will truly bring life and sustainability to the community and showcase our local talents making this a truly unique experience for the entire Babonneau District and by extension, the country.

A number of activities have been scheduled for the evening including a solo performance with a variation of other local performers.

Come experience the local food and talent and take with you a piece of Babonneau.

We look forward to your support.