PRESS RELEASE: Babonneau Local Meat Fest is on tonight

The Babonneau Constituency Council will be once again hosting “Babonneau Local Meat Fest” today Saturday May 27th, 2017 from 7:00pm.
This initiative will truly bring life and sustainability to the community and showcase our local talents making this a truly unique experience for the entire Babonneau District and by extension, the country.
A number of activities have been scheduled for the evening including a solo performance with a variation of other local performers.
Come experience the local food and talent and take with you a piece of Babonneau.
We look forward to your support.
(7)(0)
With all the evil that's happened it's a relief but at the same time I would feel a bit scared in the area,
Eeeeerrr eemmm the community of murder I not in dat!! Par moi!!
Babooneau
Nice idea (Thumbs up) to the organisers and the community hope it can be an all day event, where the entire family members can come out to enjoy..
At what venue is this event being held??????