PRESS RELEASE: Authorities take actions to ensure full voting rights July 30

Representatives of Venezuelan public authorities coordinate actions so that nothing interferes with the normal development of the electoral process, scheduled for July 30, to elect 537 members of the National Constituent Assembly, said the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena.

“We are taking all measures so that the people of Venezuela, on July 30, exercise their rightto vote, which is nothing more than a human right to decide in a civic and peaceful way the fate of the country,” he said.

After meeting with the main representatives of the public powers, Lucena said that security measures are being taken to ensure public order during elections.

“We offer security and guarantees to ensure the electoral process, as we have always done, is developing perfectly normal despite all the bad wishes,” said Lucena, adding that they are assessing all details concerning the protection of polling stations and voting machines.

One of the actions to be taken by the CNE will be to ask the Ministry for Defense that polling stations be declared security zones.

The petition is part of a number of recommendations to guarantee the upcoming electoral process, against sectors attempting to prevent people to vote that day, Lucena explained Wednesday after a meeting with Executive Vice President Tareck El Aissami; Ombudsman Tarek William Saab; and the Supreme Court president, Maikel Moreno.

After the meeting, Lucena said that another of the planned measures is to extend the security perimeter of polling centers, from 50 to 100 meters.

In addition, “we have agreed to work together with the Citizen and Judicial Power concerning the necessary actions against those people trying to commit electoral crimes on the day of the election,” she said.

The President of the CNE also ratified the commitment of that body with the normal development of the electoral process before these “alleged actions to prevent a constitutional and democratic process is carried out. This Electoral Authority ensures the perfect exercise of suffrage. We are goint to work with a great commitment, seriousness and a great responsibility and support from the Venezuelan State, so that we can go to vote on July 30 and have an electoral process in peace.”

“Despite the threats, nothing intimidates us,” said Lucena, who reiterated there will be no obstacles to prevent “Venezuela from deciding, through the vote, that what we want is the continuity of peace, for life and tranquility of people.”

Lucena repudiated the views of some sectors trying to create a climate of fear among Venezuelans facing an electoral day, a fact she described as antidemocratic and antiVenezuelan.

“We will also take the measures against this. The process, as always, will be taken in peace because we are working together to make that happen,” she said.

The head of the Electoral Power said that if a group of people or political organizations does not agree with the planned process, they can protest and even abstain from voting, because it is a right.

“What they can not do is prevent a constitutional, electoral process, a deeply democratic process and, of course, they can not prevent the exercise of human and electoral rights, as is the right to vote,” she added.

She stressed that differences must be solved through electoral processes and not through violence and abuse.

“They are not (solved) with these policies of frightening, scaring the whole people. That is not how they decide the fate of the country,” she added.