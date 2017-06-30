Advertisement
PRESS RELEASE: Argentine Ambassador presents credentials in Dominica

By Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Saint Lucia
June 30, 2017
Ambassador H.E. Luis Beltrán Martínez Thomas of the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Saint Lucia presenting his Letter of Credence to H.E. Charles A Savarin, DAH, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Wednesay, June 28th, 2017, marked the presentation of the Letters of Credence of H.E Luis Beltrán Martínez Thomas, Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of the Argentine Republic to Saint Lucia, to His Excellency Charles A Savarin, DAH, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Ambassador Martínez Thomas, has served in Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1974, in a number of capacities within overseas missions and is currently based in Castries, Saint Lucia.

The Ambassador, presented credentials to the President, thus changing the jurisdiction of the Commonwealth of Dominica from the Embassy in Jamaica to the Embassy in Saint Lucia.

In his remarks, the Honourable President made reference to the fact that to date Dominica has benefitted from technical assistance through the Argentine Fund for Horizontal Cooperation in the areas of health, tourism, education, gender affairs, disaster management, agriculture and film production since the signing of the Agreement for Technical Cooperation between Argentina and Dominica in June of 2013.

In response, the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Government of the Argentine Republic and expressed deep appreciation for the warm welcome received by the Argentine delegation.

He remarked that “The Argentine policy towards the Caribbean has been consistent and steadfast for many decades, and my country stands firm in its willingness to continue in this stead”.

The Ambassador expressed the view that the jurisdiction change to the nearby country of Saint Luica will enable the two countries to work effectively in bilateral and multilateral affairs.

During his visit on island, Ambassador Martínez Thomas was received by Honourable Roosebelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica and the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs Francine Baron.

