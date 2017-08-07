PRESS RELEASE: Applications for UK Chevening Scholarships open

The Chevening Secretariat is accepting applications for UK Government scholarships to study in the UK in 2018/2019.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships are open between 7 August and 7 November 2017, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural events.

There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2018/2019 academic year, representing a significant investment from the UK Government towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Janet Douglas, said: ‘The UK continues to play a leading role globally. Home to some of the world’s best universities, brightest students, and most revered academics, the UK’s higher education sector promotes the exchange of information and ideas, as well as the building of knowledge and networks.

‘Chevening Scholars find themselves immersed in that world, and emerge having grown academically, professionally, and personally as a result of their time in the UK. Chevening Scholars share the best their country has to offer with those they meet in the UK, and then share the best the UK has to offer when they return home. The role Chevening Scholars and Chevening Alumni play in building bridges between countries is as important now as it has ever been.’

‘Over the last 34 years, many others have been selected for a Chevening Scholarship and have subsequently gone on to become respected leaders across a range of sectors. Becoming a part of the Chevening network instils a strong sense of pride and responsibility. I’ve personally seen how this opportunity is able to transform lives.’

Chevening Secretariat Director, Anne Marie Graham, said: ‘We are looking for ambitious, professional, forward-thinking leaders from any walk of life. Although there is no single personality profile for a Chevening Scholar, all of our scholars do have one thing in common; they were bold enough to step forward and apply.

‘If you are chosen for Chevening, you will receive a first-rate UK education which can open doors in your career. You will also become part of the global Chevening Alumni network full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience as you will, and can offer mentorship or advice.

‘There is a lot to potentially gain from submitting a thoughtful application, so if you or someone you know has what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would encourage you to apply before the 7 November deadline.’

Chevening Programme Manager, Louise Thomson, said: ‘Chevening allows you to truly follow your passions by allowing you to choose from over 14,000 eligible courses at over 150 different institutions. Whilst we expect that your experience will be academically fulfilling, you will also enjoy exclusive access to social opportunities to meet new people and travel to new places.

‘You experience Britain’s heritage and history, discuss international policy, and interact with high profile personalities at a range of academic, cultural, and social events.

‘Recent scholars have visited the Houses of Parliament in London, Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Mount Snowdon in Wales, Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, and the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland. Some have even visited Hogwarts at the film studio where the Harry Potter films were shot.

‘It’s a challenging year of intense growth for our scholars in the UK. Their academic knowledge deepens, their networks expand, and their ambitions grow, leaving them motivated to return home and strive for progress.’

The call for new applicants follows the selection of seven scholars from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, who won an award to study at a UK university this year. Many of last year’s successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.