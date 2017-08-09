Budget Travel Agency, Blue Coral Mall, Castries, Saint Lucia. A Full Service Travel Agency for Miles and Miles of Smiles. Approved MoneyGram Agent. Telephone # 451-2003/458-2008. Email [email protected]

PRESS RELEASE: Anse Chastanet Hotel and NWU to meet soon for negotiations

By NWU
August 9, 2017
The Management of Anse Chastanet Hotel and officials from the National Workers Union (NWU) will meet shortly to commence industrial negotiations.

The last industrial agreement between the Hotel and the union recently expired. The Union has since submitted the Memorandum of Proposals to the company which will form the basis for the industrial conversation between the parties.

The objective of the exercise is to establish a new industrial contract within which will be a new regime of fringe benefits and a revised wage structure.

Anse Chastanet Hotel operates in Soufriere and employs over one hundred and fifty (150) workers. The company and the NWU have had an engagement that spans over fifteen (15) years.

One comment

  1. luciaboy
    August 9, 2017 at 9:20 PM

    I wonder if they will negotiate the hotel continuing to not pay nic for the employees

