PRESS RELEASE: $500 bursary assistance for students

The Department of Education, Innovation & Gender Relations is pleased to announce that the $500 Bursary Assistance will again be given to all students who have written the 2017 Common Entrance Examinations.

Parents and guardians of all students who wrote the 2017 Common Entrance Examinations and will be proceeding to a secondary school are asked to note that registration for the Education Access Fund for the $500 Bursary Assistance will be conducted during the period 7th to 12th July, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily at the District Education Office serving the school that their child or ward attended.

Parents are requested to bring along a valid form of identification and their child’s/ward’s Common Entrance results slip or proof of registration to complete the application.

We wish to congratulate all students and encourage them to continue striving for excellence in their academic pursuit.