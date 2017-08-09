PRESS RELEASE: 31 students of Vieux Fort benefit from IAU’s partnership with the St Lucia Red Cross

Thirty-one deserving students of Vieux-Fort benefited from the generosity of the International American University (IAU) College of Medicine when it collaborated with the St. Lucia Red Cross to donate school supplies to them.

The children, students of kindergarten, infant and primary school level received their supplies which consisted of notebooks, exercise books and pencils, among others, at a brief ceremony held at the college on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Academic Officer (CAO) of IAU, Patrick J Gannon, said IAU is pleased to partner with the St. Lucia Red Cross to make the donation.

He added that the school appreciates the work of the Red Cross and wish it well in all its endeavors.

He said IAU appreciates St. Lucia and its splendid hospitality.

“We care for Saint Lucia, we care for the schools and we care for Comfort Bay…”

In an interview with Phelia Wilson of the St. Lucia Red Cross (Vieux-Fort branch), she told The Voice that the Cross is proud to be associated with IAU to help underprivileged children.

“The Red Cross is very excited about this. It brings a sense of commitment and community togetherness…” Wilson said.

Wilson added that the Red Cross would like to see such a gesture continue.

“The little help goes a long way…” she said.

In an interview with Vernell Charles, the mother of one of the students who received a donation, she said she welcomes the humanitarian gesture of the college, adding that it will be of much assistance to her.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of IAU, Sibi Gopalakrishnan, told the reporter that IAU has always played a philanthropic role in the community and will continue to do so.

“We feel happy helping people in need. We do more than just educating students to become doctors,” Gopalakrishnan said.