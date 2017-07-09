PRESS RELEASE: 10 individuals trained in Costing & Pricing

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Ten (10) persons were awarded certificates on Wednesday 5th 2017 for participation in the Costing & Pricing Training Program, hosted jointly by the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust and the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture as part of its “Mind Your Business Development Series”.

Facilitator, Benjamin Menald, is a private consultant with over 30 years extensive experience in financial planning and analysis, strategic planning and costing and pricing.

His wealth of knowledge and experience allowed him to provide participants the skills necessary to properly cost and price their products and services.

The 6 day program explored the use of Costing Oversight, Cost Percentage Formulas, Cost Classifications, Cost Consciousness, Pricing Decisions, Price Flexibility and Market Prices.

Participants were from diverse sectors such as manufacturing, retail, pharmaceuticals and accounting and emphasized the need for more continued training in other fields.

In a fast pace business environment it is those short intense programs that provide the leverage to improve business performance without disturbing daily operations.

Program Officer for the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust, Wilton Jeremie, highlighted that the Trust remains committed to providing hands-on programs to Small & Medium Sized Enterprises and Young Entrepreneurs in St. Lucia.

The Trust seeks to replicate similar programs in the communities of Vieux-Fort & Soufriere in September & October 2017.

The Mind Your Business Development Series continues with Microsoft Excel Intermediate to Advance on July 25th. Interested participants are encouraged to contact the Mr. Wilton Jeremie at 452 3165 or slybtslu@gmail.com for more information.