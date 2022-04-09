 

Facing a challenge to his presidency after over two decades in the post, President of the Vendors Association Ras Peter ‘Ipa’ Isaac has launched a campaign aimed at encouraging vendors at the Castries Craft Markets to prepare for “a cashless society”.

Explaining his rationale, Isaac said vendors in 2022 “need to start taking seriously what they have traditionally taken for granted or ignored.”
According to the president, “Too many vendors are losing sales because they don’t have the machines to facilitate sales to visitors with credit cards.”

He’s therefore called on “the authorities”, including the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), to assist in making it possible for vendors to get access to points-of-sale mechanisms like credit card machines.

Isaac is facing a challenge from Dianus Augustin, a fellow arcade vendor, who’s advocating a leadership change. Ras Ipa has been at the helm for almost a quarter-of-a-century.

