President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan condemns Chinese coercion after severing diplomatic ties with El Salvador

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan condemned China’s diplomatic and military coercion in a major statement on the termination of diplomatic relations with El Salvador on 21 August 2018.

She said, “Taiwan will not bow down to pressure.”

President Tsai emphasised that as a member of the international community, Taiwan is entitled to its place in the world, and engage with the world. She said that the 23 million Taiwanese, like people in other nations, have the right to equality, freedom, independent sovereignty, and dignity. Regrettably, the Chinese regime has been unrelenting and repeatedly exerted pressure, using the severance of diplomatic relations with El Salvador to crush the will of the Taiwanese people to embrace the world.

President Tsai said that the severance of diplomatic ties is not an isolated incident but part and parcel of a series of all-pervasive diplomatic and military acts of coercion, which includes sending military aircraft to encircle Taiwan, forcing international airlines to change their designation for Taiwan, depriving Taichung City of its right to host the East Asian Youth Games, and the recent 85°C café incident. China has never loosened its grip.

President Tsai indicates that today’s China is not only a threat to cross-strait peace. China’s actions around the world—whether interfering in other countries’ internal affairs, or undermining the international market order—have already caused serious global instability and leaves no room for appeasement. She said that cross-strait issues no longer involve just the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. They are also regional issues.

Throughout Asia, China’s ambition is to challenge, and even replace the international order led by traditional powers.

With increasingly complex trade disputes looming, China is now exerting unprecedented pressure on Taiwan to underscore its regional influence and power.

President Tsai said China’s demands and actions have crossed the bottom line for all of Taiwan’s major political parties. She urged the whole nation to come together as one, and join forces to defend the shared bottom line of Taiwan’s national sovereignty.

President Tsai said that over the past two years, the people of Taiwan have proven to the world that threats will not force the Taiwanese to give up freedom and democracy, or abandon their determination to contribute to the international community. Taiwan will also call on its diplomatic allies to cherish their long-standing friendship with the Republic of China (Taiwan), and Taiwan’s contributions to the substantive development of allied countries.