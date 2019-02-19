Don't Miss
President Trump’s daughter visits Saint Lucia

By SNO Staff
February 18, 2019

(SNO) — Tiffany Trump and her significant other are in Saint Lucia.

Tiffany, a 25-year-old law student, is the youngest daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump and his former wife, Marla Maples.

Photos of Tiffany in various parts of the island have appeared on Instagram.

One showed her and her boyfriend Michael Boulos visiting Diamond Botanical Gardens. Boulos’s family is Lebanese and he grew up in Nigeria.

The caption of the photo said it was taken visiting the Gardens before enjoying a relaxing therapeutic mineral bath.

She also posted photos of the Pitons on her Instagram page.

 

Tiffany at the 2016 Republican National Convention

