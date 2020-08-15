By BILL SANDERSON

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — President Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has died at age 72, the White House said in a statement Saturday night.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” President Trump said in the statement.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again,” Trump said.

“His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Robert Trump, 72, was undergoing treatment at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan. President Trump visited him there on Friday afternoon.

( 0 ) ( 0 )