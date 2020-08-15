President Trump’s brother Robert dies at age 72

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
President Trump’s brother Robert dies at age 72
President Trump’s brother Robert, at left, has died at age 72. (Diane Bondaress/AP)
Share
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
Tweet

By BILL SANDERSON
(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — President Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has died at age 72, the White House said in a statement Saturday night.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” President Trump said in the statement.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again,” Trump said.

“His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Robert Trump, 72, was undergoing treatment at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan. President Trump visited him there on Friday afternoon.

(0)(0)
Share
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
Tweet

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.