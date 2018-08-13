President Clinton visits OJO Labs in Vieux Fort

Pin +1 Share 16 Shares

(SNO) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has disclosed that former United States President Bill Clinton visited OJO Labs, the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven company headquartered in Austin, Texas with a branch in Vieux Fort.

President Clinton arrived in Saint Lucia on August 9 to participate in the official opening ceremony for the solar farm of the St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) in La Tourney, Vieux Fort. CLICK HERE RE THIS STORY

However, he also took time out during his one-day trip, to visit OJO Labs which is employing many Saint Lucians in the south of the island.

Chastanet, in a Facebook post, expressed his gratitude to Clinton for meeting with staff and management at OJO Labs.

“I am extremely grateful to President Clinton and his team for taking time out during his trip to Saint Lucia to visit our innovative and talented team at OJO Labs,” Chastanet wrote.

He added: “As you may be aware, OJO Labs is currently hiring over 20 new Saint Lucians every month commencing this summer and it is anticipated that they will employ about 700 Saint Lucians by the year 2020. Not only are these young people being taught IT skills but their knowledge of the Real Estate market and selling internationally is being greatly enhanced at this state of the art facility.

“Thank you to President Clinton for sharing some valuable advice and connections to help strengthen this programme.”

