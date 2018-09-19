Premier leading BVI’s first financial services mission to Africa

(BVI NEWS) – The British Virgin Islands is expanding its financial services reach by embarking on a two-week trade mission to Africa in November.

Minister responsible for finance, Premier Dr D Orlando Smith will be leading a local delegation across three African nations – South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria.

While visiting those countries, the BVI delegation will participate in a number of high-level meetings with officials in African governments and in the African private sector.

Three mini-conferences are to be held in the South African city of Cape Town, the Kenyan capital Nairobi, and also in Lagos, Nigeria.

Citing a study from London-based consultancy firm Capital Economics, Interim Executive Director of BVI Finance Lorna Smith said the visit is to “further strengthen the profile of the BVI in Africa”.

“The release of the Capital Economics report highlighted that the BVI has been doing considerable business on the continent. Nigeria alone has had the largest foreign direct investment stock from the BVI, standing at US$2.9 billion,” she said.

“There is, therefore, good business to be done and this visit will once again allow government and the private sector to work together in driving the growth of our industry in these challenging times.”

The trade mission to Africa will run from Africa from November 5 to 16.