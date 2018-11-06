Pregnant woman, husband shot dead in Trinidad

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Fear among the law-abiding citizenry continues to rise as criminals continue to commit murders with impunity on a daily basis in T&T.
In the past three days, there have been three double murders.
The latest double murder took place at Wallerfield in Arima yesterday, where 19-year-old pregnant woman Danielle Yearwood and her husband Ricardo “Mamoo” Daloo were murdered.
The couple was found executed in a car yesterday evening. Both lived at Valencia.
According to a police report, at about 4 pm a villager at Brazil Road, Wallerfield, Arima, heard several loud gunshots followed by the sound of a vehicle speeding off. It is believed that the vehicle headed in a southerly direction onto the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.
Cpl Gordon, along with a party of officers from the Cumuto Police Station, responded to the scene and found a silver Nissan wagon. In it, police found Daloo and Yearwood both slumped in the front seats of the vehicle. Daloo was seated in the driver’s seat and Yearwood in the front passenger seat. They both had gunshot wounds to their heads and necks.
Up to last night, Homicide detectives were still at the crime scene and were yet to determine a motive for the killing.
The T&T Guardian understands that just in September the couple had held a baby shower party for the soon-to-be-mum.
Yesterday around noon, Yearwood had posted on her Facebook wall a photo about getting a matching tattoo with Daloo. She tagged a girlfriend of hers and asked: “What we getting sis.”
Daloo, according to a friend, was proud and excited to be a daddy.
The murders left close friends angry and deeply saddened over the incident.
One friend questioned: “What type of demon” would have committed such a heinous crime? She was pregnant dan…wah kinda demons alyuh is bai…RIP Mamas.”
These latest killings have brought the murder toll to 452 for the year so far.
In two unrelated murders late last evening, Devon Ash was shot in the head and about the body by a lone gunman who crept up on him as he was purchasing pies at the corner of the Eastern Main and Mt Zion Road in Arima around 7 pm.
Ash was rushed to the nearby Arima Health Facility by police who responded to the shooting but died while receiving treatment.
Police were also called to Hamid Drive, Phase Four, La Horquetta, an hour later, where Kendall Leon was gunned down. He was shot seven times about the body by an assailant.
Investigations are continuing.