Praslin resident attacked outside her residence after months of suspicious events around her home

A female resident of Praslin is fearful of leaving her home after she was attacked and beaten by a male “peeping” tom she believes has been stalking her for several months.

The 32-year-old woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that for the past four months she has been noticing someone “peeping” through her window.

“They climbing a tree and would stare at me. When they noticed that I’ve seen them they would climb down and run off,” she said.

Asked to describe what she has actually seen, she said: “No, normally [he] dresses all in black, with a cap right down on his face… I see the person but not the face.”

The “peeping” eventually turned into violent physical contact on the night of Sunday, July 23, 2017.

She explained how the incident unfolded.

“I was attacked outside my home by someone. They beat me up basically, but mostly in the head. I never got to see the person.

“I was inside my home about 7:30 (p.m.) when I heard some loud noises coming from the downstairs balcony, so I messaged the neighbour who lived there and asked if he had anyone there, he said no. But the noises kept getting louder so I initially thought it was the landlady’s dog that burst its chain and got stuck there.

“So I went to try and free it, but not knowing that it was someone there making the noise to get me to come outside. As soon I got there he flew on me and started punching me in the head and face, and was tearing off my clothes. But I was strong enough to fight him off and he eventually run away.

“I called the police and they came but I didn’t see anyone. I didn’t see his face.”

She said she lives with her boyfriend who was not at home when the attack occurred.

“When he arrived home he met the cops there.”

But the attacks haven’t stopped. On Tuesday, August 1, she said she was walking home when stones were thrown at her from bushes. She did not see who threw the stones.

“And last night my boyfriend didn’t reach yet and they were sending stones on the house. It’s scary because I’m afraid to leave my home. I feel like my every move is being watched.”

“I haven’t done anything to anyone so it’s scary. I keep thinking that they will come after me again,” she added.

She believes putting her story in the media may somehow help put a stop to the attacks.

“After four months I’m tired and want it out there because if he kills me who would tell my story? I feel like maybe if it’s on the news it will scare him off me,” she said.

Asked if she knows of anyone who would have any motive to attack her, she said: “No, I don’t actually. Guys do trouble me but I’m guessing it’s someone I probably turned down or something. Since I hit the person a few times I was hoping to see someone with a bruised face but so far I haven’t.”

Asked why she hasn’t moved since she fears for her life, she replied: “Well we (she and her boyfriend) are looking for somewhere now. We working on it because I’m no longer comfortable there. Four months but it’s not like it was happening every night. It’s once in a while I saw the person. It started four months ago but I never said every day and since it’s gotten to the point where someone attacked me outside, we decided to move.”