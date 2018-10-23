Powerful Hurricane Willa set to tear into Mexico as Category 3 storm

(ABC NEWS) – Hurricane Willa, now a Category 3 storm, is churning toward Mexico with winds up to 125 mph.

Deadly storm surge is expected between Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta, which has already seen heavy rain and flooding.

Willa was passing over Las Islas Marias, Mexico, Tuesday morning and is forecast to make landfall Tuesday afternoon.

As Willa continues inland, it will lose its tropical circulation but not tropical moisture, as heavy rains will continue into Texas on Wednesday.

Flashing flooding is possible.

Willa is expected to combine with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which could cause significant rainfall from Texas all the way to the western Florida Panhandle.

Some areas could see four inches of rain, as well as flash flooding.

Later this week, remnants of Willa are expected to move along the Gulf Coast and combine with a powerful jet stream, possibly leading to a storm developing in the Northeast as the weekend gets closer.