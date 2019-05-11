Power Rangers actor Pua Magasiva found dead in New Zealand

(PEOPLE) Pua Magasiva, who has starred in several Power Rangers television series as well as New Zealand soap opera Shortland Street, has died. He was 38.

The New Zealand Herald reported that police were called to a home in Wellington, New Zealand, early on Saturday morning, where they found the actor unresponsive.

A police spokesperson told the outlet that they found “no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death,” and would be referring the case to the coroner.

Magasiva is survived by wife Lizz Sadler, a 7-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, and his brother Robbie. Sadler also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Magasiva and Sadler wed last April, nearly 10 months after meeting in October 2016, according to Flava, a New Zealand radio station where Magasiva had co-hosted a morning show prior to his death. The couple first met after Sadler began following the actor on social media.

Last month, the pair traveled to Bali to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

“I love doing life with YOU @pua_magasiva.”

