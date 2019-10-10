Don't Miss
‘Potholing works’ scheduled for Gros Islet bus stand, Derek Walcott Square

By Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy
October 10, 2019

Potholing works will begin next Sunday.

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy intends to undertake potholing road works along the Gros Islet bus stand and along the Derek Walcott Square area.

This activity is scheduled for Sunday, October 13, 2019 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 .pm.

The Department of Infrastructure solicits your cooperation and advises that all road users should exercise due diligence in the immediate vicinity of the worksite.

Subsequently, we have solicited the assistance of the Traffic Department to facilitate the exercise.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this exercise.

