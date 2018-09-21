Potholing works along Castries Gros islet Highway and Morne Fortune area

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Infrastructure Ports and Energy wishes to inform the public of the temporary closure of the Marisule Road from the Corinth Junction to the Choc Roundabout and also the Morne Road from Government House to the Lower Morne Road near the Pavee Intersection, to facilitate Potholing and cleaning works.

This activity is scheduled for Sunday September 23rd, 2018 between the hours of 9:00am to 3:00pm.

The Department of Infrastructure solicits your cooperation and advises that all road users should exercise caution and due diligence in the immediate vicinity of the work site. Subsequently, we have solicited the assistance of the Traffic Department to facilitate the exercise.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologies for any inconvenience caused during the road maintenance activity.