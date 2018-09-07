Potholing works along Bois Cachet road

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the public of the temporary closure of the Bois Cachet Road to facilitate Potholing works.

This activity is scheduled from Monday, September 10, 2018 through to Friday September 14, 2018 between the hours of 9:00am to 3.00pm.

In light of this motoring public will detour though the Morne Road. The Department of Infrastructure solicits your cooperation and advises that all road users should exercise due diligence in the immediate vicinity of the work site.

Subsequently, we have solicited the assistance of the Police Traffic Department to facilitate the exercise.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused during this exercise.