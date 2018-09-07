Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Potholing works along Bois Cachet road

By Ministry of Infrastructure
September 7, 2018
Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the public of the temporary closure of the Bois Cachet Road to facilitate Potholing works.

This activity is scheduled from Monday, September 10, 2018 through to Friday September 14, 2018 between the hours of 9:00am to 3.00pm.

In light of this motoring public will detour though the Morne Road. The Department of Infrastructure solicits your cooperation and advises that all road users should exercise due diligence in the immediate vicinity of the work site.

Subsequently, we have solicited the assistance of the Police Traffic Department to facilitate the exercise.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused during this exercise.

(1)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.