Potholing road works along the Vide Boutielle Road intersections near the supermarket and La Clery main road

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that road repairs will be undertaken along the Vide Boutielle Road from the roundabout to the La Clery intersection.

This activity is scheduled for Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd July, 2018 between the hours of 9:00am to 4.00pm.

In light of the road works we have solicited the assistance of the police to assist with traffic management during the operation.

During that time traffic will be diverted through La Clery Main road near the Catholic Church, La Clery field and to the Vigie Roundabout. Please note that the businesses within the immediate vicinity will continue to have access.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconveniences caused as we continue to improve our island’s road network.