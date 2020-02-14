Postponement of Rendezvous Dine in the Dark

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Due to overwhelming feedback from our valued guests and patrons on their availability this evening, the exciting Dining in the Dark, Blind Sensory Gourmet Dinner, originally planned for Valentine’s evening, has been postponed and will now be held on Thursday 20th February 2020.

The format for the evening remains the same and will now be added to our Independence celebration programme. We anticipate that this amendment will allow many more guests and local residents alike to enjoy this wonderful evening and support such a worthwhile cause.

Remaining spaces are limited. Please call 457 7900 now, to book your reservations.

