Coronavirus: 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

By Central Statistical
March 19, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – Against the backdrop of the current COVID-19 outbreak, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) wishes to announce that after thorough consultations with relevant officials and on the advice of the chief medical officer, the 2020 National Population and Housing Census will be postponed for at least six months.

A definitive decision will be made regarding a new Census Day as the situation develops.

However, our census preparations will continue at a lesser intensity.

Moreover, in keeping with the basic protective measures against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) of maintaining social distancing, the CSO encourages the general public to utilize our website: http://www.stats.gov.lc. to electronically access and request information/data.

The Central Statistical Office thanks you for your co-operation and regrets any inconvenience caused.

