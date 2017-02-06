BOSL
Post mortem: La Clery couple beaten and chopped to death

By RSLPF
February 6, 2017

2017-02-03-12_36_52-edit-post-st-lucia-news-online-wordpressPRESS RELEASE – Post mortem examinations were conducted upon the bodies of twenty six (26) year old Jeffery Cashim Abella, and twenty nine (29) year old Sandrina Joseph who succumbed to injuries sustained during a chopping at Active Hill, La Clery, on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

The post mortems, conducted by Dr. Wayne Felicien, revealed that Sandrina Joseph died as a result of brain injury secondary to traumatic head injury and that Jeffery Abella died as a result of traumatic brain injury secondary to multiple chop wounds to the head.

One individual remains in police custody assisting with investigations into this matter.

 

  1. Str88
    February 6, 2017 at 2:18 PM

    An he will walk smh at our justice system

