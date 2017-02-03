St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

Post mortem for Pavee murder victim set for today

By RSLPF
February 3, 2017

2017-02-03-14_52_46-16468644_314226498974036_374372562_n-jpg-700x700PRESS RELEASE – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a fifty one (51) year old resident of Pavee, namely Charles Augustin.

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department received a report reference to a stabbing at Pavee, Castries, about 4:50 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2017. Charles Augustin, who allegedly sustained two stab wounds to the left side of his torso, was found beneath his residence. He was later pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem is scheduled for later today. Investigations are continuing into this matter.

This is the fourteenth homicide for the year 2017.

