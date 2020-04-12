Post mortem confirms Saltibus boy’s death

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — A post mortem examination conducted on the remains of seven-year-old Reyes Smith on Thursday, April 9 revealed that he died of cerebral anoxia secondary to drowning, according to police officials.

Cerebral hypoxia is a condition in which there is a decrease of oxygen supply to the brain even though there is adequate blood supply, according to clevelandclinic.org.

Reyes was found unresponsive in a river in Jetrine, Saltibus on Saturday evening, April 4, 2020.

His family had reportedly gone to the river to bathe due to a water lock-off in the area. At the time of the incident, Saint Lucia was under a 24-hour curfew.

Reyes was a student of the Saltibus Combined School.



Prime Minister Allen Chastanet had expressed condolences to the boy’s family while updating the nation in a live broadcast about Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 efforts on April 5.

“I actually know the Smith family,” Chastanet said.

The prime minister then express condolences to the boy’s family on behalf of himself, the Saint Lucia Cabinet and “the nation”.

He wished the Smith family all the best “in these difficult times”.

Reyes was the only son of 32-year-old Kerena Smith.