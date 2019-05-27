Possible drug link in Trinidad triple murder: police

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police are investigating a possible drug link in the triple murder in Penal on Sunday night.

Three men were found shot dead in a vehicle parked along Fazal Avenue at around 8pm.

The men have been identified as Maverick Marcano, Anton Darryl Soodeen and David Crichlow.

The men, all aged 35-years-old, lived in Point Fortin.

Police said residents reported hearing explosions followed by a blaring horn.

The men were found slumped inside the vehicle.

Soodeen, of Point Ligoure Road, was in the driver’s seat.

The Express visited Soodeen’s home on Monday.

Relatives denied that he was involved in illegal activities.

His uncle, Shane Soodeen, said his nephew was a PH driver and may have been hired to take the men to Penal.

“He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong company,” he said.

Soodeen, he said, lost an eye in an accident three years ago and found it difficult to find employment.

He said his nephew accepted hired jobs at any time in the day or night.

“He was not involved in drugs. He was trying to make it on his own. He was pleasant, helpful and respectful. He knew the other guys well. He grew up with them,” he said.

Soodeen said relatives identified his nephew by a video posted to social media showing the bodies of the men inside the vehicle.

Crichlow, of Warden Road, was seated in the front passenger seat.

The Express was told that the father of two sold oranges roadside near his home.

Relatives said they were unable to say where Crichlow was going on Sunday night.

Marcano also lived at Warden Road.

