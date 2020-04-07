Don't Miss

Positive cases of COVID-19 in Barbados reach 60

By BGIS
April 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Sixty people have now tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Four people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the viral illness since March 16 to 60 – 31 females and 29 males.

Of those, 52 remain in isolation; six have been released and two have died. The ages range from seven years old to 95.

The new cases include a 95-year-old male, who is critically ill. The others are a 47-year-old female, who was infected by a known contact; and a 57-year-old female and an 84-year-old female, who travelled abroad.

A total of 30 tests were done yesterday at the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory, and 557 have been carried out since testing started on February 11.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.