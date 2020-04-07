Positive cases of COVID-19 in Barbados reach 60

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Sixty people have now tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Four people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the viral illness since March 16 to 60 – 31 females and 29 males.

Of those, 52 remain in isolation; six have been released and two have died. The ages range from seven years old to 95.

The new cases include a 95-year-old male, who is critically ill. The others are a 47-year-old female, who was infected by a known contact; and a 57-year-old female and an 84-year-old female, who travelled abroad.

A total of 30 tests were done yesterday at the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory, and 557 have been carried out since testing started on February 11.