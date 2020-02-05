Positive cases of coronavirus in US jump to 12; more to come officials say

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

SNO – The number of people with the dreaded coronavirus in the United States have jumped to 12, health officials said on Wednesday morning.

They are warning that more positive cases will come to light.

The latest case is in the state of Wisconsin.

Officials say the person is isolated at home but not give the location

Health officials confirmed Wednesday the first case of coronavirus in Wisconsin and the 12th in the country. The patient is an adult isolated at their home but state health officials would not say where they are located, their age or any other details.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Communicable Disease, said the person was never hospitalized but was evaluated and tested at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

He said the person came in contact with a confirmed case while traveling from China within the past two weeks.

“The risk to Wisconsin residents in general is extremely low,” he stated.

On Monday, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director of CDC National Center for Respiratory Diseases, said more cases of person-to-person transmission is expected in the United States.

“We expect to see more cases of person-to-person spread among close contacts,” she explained. “And we continue to expect this will happen given the explosive nature of this outbreak in China…”

( 0 ) ( 0 )