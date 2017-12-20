Portland Group based in Canada is the new owner of Pointe Simon in Fort-de-France Martinique

(PRESS RELEASE) – The construction of Pointe Simon was financed by Guardian Holdings, an insurance company of Trinidad and Tobago and the bank, Royal Bank of Canada Caribbean.

In 2015, the development project was sold to Portland Group, a Jamaican holding company domiciled in Canada.

The Portland Group based in Canada is the new owner of Pointe Simon in Fort-de-France. It is a real estate complex located on the seafront of Fort-de-France, consisting of the 21-storey Lumina tower, the hotel Simon, commercial spaces and a residence of 40 luxury apartments.

The Portland Group has a broad portfolio of investments in the Caribbean, North America and South America. Its chairman, Michael Lee-Chin, 66, is a Jamaican billionaire and adviser to the Government of Jamaica.

Portland Group has become a financial power in the region

Today Pointe Simon is part of the investment portfolio of NCBJ (National Commercial Bank of Jamaica), the oldest bank in Jamaica with branches in Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and the Cayman Islands

NCBJ is owned by the Portland Group, as is Guardian Holdings, the largest insurance company in Trinidad and Tobago. The latter financed the construction of Pointe Simon.

Since 2015, the year of the acquisition of the majority shares of Guardian Holdings, the Portland Group has become a financial powerhouse in the region.