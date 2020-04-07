Popular drag racer ‘Mad Dog’ is Guyana’s 5th COVID-19 death

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Drag racer Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh has become the country’s latest COVID-19 death, taking to number to five in Guyana.

According to a source, Jaisingh was said to be showing signs of improvement just hours before his passing on Monday evening.

The Ministry of Public Health, in a press statement, confirmed Jaisingh passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

“The Ministry of Public Health and the Government of Guyana extend condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Jaisingh,” the Ministry said.

Jaisingh owned one of Guyana’s fastest drag racing cars, a Supra, which has been dominant at South Dakota Circuit in recent times.

Jaisingh joins four other Guyanese who have succumbed to the pandemic.

On Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Public Health announced that the number of confirmed cases had moved to 31, eight of which were in the Intensive Care Unit with one critical.

It is unclear at this time if Jaisingh was the one listed as critical.

“The ministry and the government plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by zealously practising social distancing, by staying at home and by regularly and thoroughly washing hands,” the Ministry added.

The first COVID-19 death in Guyana was recorded on March 11.

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has expressed deep sadness at Jaisingh’s passing.

Below is the full message by GMR&SC:

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) is deeply saddened at the news of the passing of one of its member, Deryck Jaisingh popularly known as ‘Mad Dog’.

The club and the entire motor racing fraternity join his family and friends in mourning his passing which has rocked the sport.

He was the reigning Unlimited Class drag racing champion with his Toyota Supra.

He will be missed by members of the racing fraternity and race fans all around.

Deryck was described by those who know him as a good and kind-hearted individual.

The GMR&SC wishes that his family will get the strength to get through this tough situation.