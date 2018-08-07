Politician left furious after being charged £38 for coffee and water in Italy

(SKY NEWS) – Falling into a tourist trap is something we all hope to avoid on holiday.

But Juan Carlos Bustamante found himself caught out when he was charged €43 (£38.50) for just two coffees and two waters while admiring the view in St Marks Square, Venice.

The Chilean politician had stopped off at Caffe Lavena to enjoy the views, but the bill that came afterwards left a sour taste in his mouth.

He was charged €10 (£9) for each bottle of water and €11.50 (£10.30) for each coffee, leading him to post the receipt on his Facebook with the comment “I don’t know what you think but 43 euros for two coffees and two bottles of water!”.

However the cafe has been unrepentant, telling Central European News that it charges more to customers sitting outside, and insisting people do not listen when they are warned the prices are higher to sit in the square.

A spokesman for the cafe said coffee costs €1.25 (£1.12) when sitting inside.

According to the cafe’s TripAdvisor, Mr Bustamante is not the only one who has fallen foul of the restaurant’s steep prices.

One family spent €78 (£70) on five drinks, including being charged €9 (£8) for a glass of milk for their three-year-old child.

Another said a gelato cost him €14.50 (£13), while several were charged €30 (£27) for two cups of tea.

But some have defended the cafe’s sky high prices, saying they will happily pay them and hope they never lower them, for fear of filling the seats with “daytrippers off a cruise ship”.