Politically correct and sane

(PRESS RELEASE) – Many in attendance at last Sunday’s protest march, were disheartened and stunned. Fear mongering, calumny and character assassination were in abundance. Disappointingly, in this era of tribal politics, this seems to be the new norm.

For decades, many learned and talented citizens have cowered from national service, fearful that their sins would be exposed before a national audience.

Fellow St. Lucians, how can we build our nation, while destroying each other? Remember, we the people, are Saint Lucia!

Political party leaders, it is within your mandate to repudiate hate! A battle of ideas, opinions and perspectives, respectful of human dignity, defines the healthy politics our island nation desperately needs.

Dear Honorable Prime Minister and Honorable Leader of the Opposition, insist that party members use political platforms, talk shows and press releases to edify, inspire and educate.

In so doing, we will advance national pride, community, love of neighbor; and make St. Lucia, the Helen of the West Indies, once more.

– Dr. Andre R. L. Matthew MD

Concerned Citizen