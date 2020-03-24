Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

Polish residents can send government selfies to prove quarantine compliance

By New York Post
March 24, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

The Polish government is using the home quarantine app to keep track of residents under isolation.

(NEW YORK POST) – People in Poland can send selfies to the government to prove they are complying with mandatory coronavirus quarantines, a government official said.

“People in quarantine have a choice: either receive unexpected visits from the police, or download this app,” Karol Manys, digital ministry spokesman, told AFP.

The 14-day quarantine applies to people who have traveled back to Poland from abroad.

The smartphone “Home quarantine” app, which launched last Friday, uses geolocation and facial recognition.

Users first upload a selfie to the app, then are randomly prompted throughout the day to submit more selfies.

If the users fail to respond within 20 minutes, the authorities are alerted.

One person in the country on Friday was given a $118 fine for flouting the mandatory quarantine.

Poland, as of Monday, had 634 cases of coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. Seven people have died in the country from the illness.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.