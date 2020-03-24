Polish residents can send government selfies to prove quarantine compliance

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) – People in Poland can send selfies to the government to prove they are complying with mandatory coronavirus quarantines, a government official said.

“People in quarantine have a choice: either receive unexpected visits from the police, or download this app,” Karol Manys, digital ministry spokesman, told AFP.

The 14-day quarantine applies to people who have traveled back to Poland from abroad.

The smartphone “Home quarantine” app, which launched last Friday, uses geolocation and facial recognition.

Users first upload a selfie to the app, then are randomly prompted throughout the day to submit more selfies.

If the users fail to respond within 20 minutes, the authorities are alerted.

One person in the country on Friday was given a $118 fine for flouting the mandatory quarantine.

Poland, as of Monday, had 634 cases of coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. Seven people have died in the country from the illness.

