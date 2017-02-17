COURTS
UPDATED: Policeman charged for Marigot homicide

By SNO Staff
February 17, 2017
Gilroy 'Gillo' Gaston (left) and homicide victim Yves Rene>.

Gilroy 'Gillo' Gaston (left) and homicide victim Yves Rene.

gilo

Gaston

Police constable and former double calypso champion Gilroy ‘Gillo’ Gaston has been charged with the fatal shooting of a man in Marigot on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

According to the Police Information Office, Gaston was charged with “death caused by gross negligence or recklessness, Contrary to Section 92 of the Criminal Code Chapter 3.01 of the Revised Laws of St. Lucia 2013”.

Gaston was reportedly granted $15,000 bail and ordered to report to the Micoud Police Station.

He was charged in connection with the shooting of 39-year-old Yves Rene, aka Nazarene during a police operation in Fond Mange.

Gaston won the Kaiso Headquarters crown representing Beat and Patrol,  and the Inter-Commercial Calypso Competition within three days in July 2015.

12 comments

  1. Gilo for life (brother)
    February 17, 2017 at 2:34 PM

    Into the hands of the almighty God Gilo, you will be a free man by the grace of God

  2. Wee
    February 17, 2017 at 2:14 PM

    Let's just hope he is not being used as a scape goat to win favours from those seeking human rights.

  3. B. Albert
    February 17, 2017 at 1:47 PM

    At least they start charging cops for wrongful deaths but this still does not justify the many before him that got away with murder.

  4. jill@yahoo.com
    February 17, 2017 at 12:56 PM

    The family should get some compensation for the man death and that buwoo should do some jail time. You all need to hire a lawyer and sue the government for their negligent. Too trigger happy !!

  5. stargyal
    February 17, 2017 at 12:42 PM

    that sucks! sorry Gillo. The most high is the greatest judge. I do not know details. i shall not speak. I just WISH ministers and high ranking Public Servants TOO are held accountable when they transgress the law or professional code of conduct

  6. Sharon terrell
    February 17, 2017 at 12:40 PM

    Well ...1 Rouge cop gone many more left.

  7. joe
    February 17, 2017 at 12:11 PM

    wish you well

  8. Anonymous
    February 17, 2017 at 12:06 PM

    Every citizen should be held accountable for his or her crime committed against society starting with the prime minister on down.

  9. Corb
    February 17, 2017 at 11:48 AM

    Why can't the faces of the rapists be on our media platforms as well.

  10. Anonymous
    February 17, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    It's nice to see Police officers are being held accountable for their actions. If he is innocent he will cleared of all wrongdoing if he is guilty he should face the same treatment given to the common criminal

  11. Anonymous
    February 17, 2017 at 10:37 AM

    O well they must have good reason to charge him for murder it gets deep.

