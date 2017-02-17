UPDATED: Policeman charged for Marigot homicide

Police constable and former double calypso champion Gilroy ‘Gillo’ Gaston has been charged with the fatal shooting of a man in Marigot on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
According to the Police Information Office, Gaston was charged with “death caused by gross negligence or recklessness, Contrary to Section 92 of the Criminal Code Chapter 3.01 of the Revised Laws of St. Lucia 2013”.
Gaston was reportedly granted $15,000 bail and ordered to report to the Micoud Police Station.
He was charged in connection with the shooting of 39-year-old Yves Rene, aka Nazarene during a police operation in Fond Mange.
Gaston won the Kaiso Headquarters crown representing Beat and Patrol, and the Inter-Commercial Calypso Competition within three days in July 2015.
Into the hands of the almighty God Gilo, you will be a free man by the grace of God
Let's just hope he is not being used as a scape goat to win favours from those seeking human rights.
At least they start charging cops for wrongful deaths but this still does not justify the many before him that got away with murder.
The family should get some compensation for the man death and that buwoo should do some jail time. You all need to hire a lawyer and sue the government for their negligent. Too trigger happy !!
that sucks! sorry Gillo. The most high is the greatest judge. I do not know details. i shall not speak. I just WISH ministers and high ranking Public Servants TOO are held accountable when they transgress the law or professional code of conduct
Well ...1 Rouge cop gone many more left.
wish you well
Every citizen should be held accountable for his or her crime committed against society starting with the prime minister on down.
Why can't the faces of the rapists be on our media platforms as well.
It seems the 2 dislikes this comment got are from rapist. lol
It's nice to see Police officers are being held accountable for their actions. If he is innocent he will cleared of all wrongdoing if he is guilty he should face the same treatment given to the common criminal
O well they must have good reason to charge him for murder it gets deep.