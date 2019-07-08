Police warn copycat ice cream lickers following arrest of prankster

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(FOX8) — Police in Louisiana have issued a warning after consumers are copying the actions of a Texas teen who went viral for taking the lid off a Blue Bell ice cream container, licking the product and putting it back in the Walmart display case.

According to WAFB, 36-year-old Lenise Martin III was taken into custody by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office after being filmed licking and fingering a Blue Bell ice cream container, before placing it back onto the shelf.

Detectives told the news outlet that after store management became aware of the video, Martin returned to the establishment and showed the sales clerk his receipt as proof that he had purchased the ice cream.

However, management alerted authorities who questioned Martin.

Deputies pressed charges against Martin, including unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity, and tampering with property.

He reportedly remains in jail and will have bond set by a judge on Monday.

“We discourage anyone from copying this atrocious act,” a spokesman for the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office told WAFB. “It is illegal. It’s a health risk to others. We will pursue anyone we see do this. You will be charged.”

The spokesperson also added that notices have been sent out stating that any cases where someone is caught copying this act will be dealt with “immediately and with the full extent of the law.”

( 0 ) ( 0 )