Police update on homicide in Micoud

(PRESS RELEASE) — Officers attached to the Micoud Police Station responded to a report of a shooting at Latille, Micoud on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, about 1:15 p.m.

On arrival, responding officers noticed the lifeless body of a male, with apparent gunshot injuries.

He was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

The victim has been formally identified as Chris Eric Charles, a Dominican national residing at Ravine Chabot.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for a subsequent date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the nearest police station, or the Micoud Police Station at 456-3670.

