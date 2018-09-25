Police Town Hall Meeting in Dennery

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force will be hosting a “Meet The Commissioner” Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 6: 00 p.m. in Dennery. The meeting will take place at the Dennery Primary School.

All residents of Dennery and environs are invited to this meeting, where they will have the opportunity to meet the Executive of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force, and discuss policing concerns with the Commissioner.

The “Meet The Commissioner” Town Hall Meeting is a community policing initiative where citizens have the opportunity to voice their concerns and provide suggestions about crime reduction and improvements in policing within their respective communities.