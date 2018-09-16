Alleged “aggressive” individual shot by police in Choiseul; suspect’s identity revealed

(SNO) — A male suspect sustained gunshot wounds and at least one police officer sustained minor injuries during an incident in Victoria, Choiseul on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 15, according to reports.

The suspect, identified as Zephrinus Jn Baptiste, who is believed to be in his 40’s, has been hospitalised in stable condition.

Reports reaching our newsroom are that officers went to a residence to investigate a report in which the suspect is alleged to have threatened to kill a man.

It is further alleged that the suspect attacked one of the cops, and during the tussle, he sustained gunshot wounds to his arm and legs.

“He threatened to kill a man, police came to talk to him. Instead, he came out and fight with one of the officers,” a source said. “The man is an aggressive individual. He attacked the officer. Everyone saw it.”

According to reports, it was also a struggle to get the man into the ambulance who later transported him to St. Jude Hospital.

At least one officer complained of aches about his body.

“The officer went to St. Jude to get treated. He had an x-ray to do,” the source added.

The suspect is allegedly of unsound mind and his gunshot wounds are reportedly not life threatening.

The incident is said to have occurred around 2:30 p.m.

More information later.