Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758-712-6700 and get daily headlines and breaking news

Police shoot gunman in Bexon, Castries

By RSLPF
July 22, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share190
190 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Friday, July 19, 2019, about 8:25 p.m. two off duty police officers intervened during an apparent attempted robbery of two individuals, along the Bexon Highway.

The officers stopped to assist after having observed a male and female being held at gunpoint by two males.

Upon doing so, the males (who were observed by officers attempting to rob the couple), proceeded to discharge their firearms in the direction of the officers.

An exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in one of the males sustaining a gunshot injury to the leg, whilst one officer sustained an injury to the stomach.

The injured male was admitted to a local medical facility and is in stable condition. The injured officer received medical attention and has since been discharged.

A nine millimeter firearm containing six rounds of ammunition was recovered by officers on the scene.

The second male was able to flee the area and remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Major Unit at 4563756 or the Crime Hotline at 45-CRIME (452-7463).

(13)(8)
Tweet
Pin
Share190
190 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.