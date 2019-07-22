Police shoot gunman in Bexon, Castries

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Friday, July 19, 2019, about 8:25 p.m. two off duty police officers intervened during an apparent attempted robbery of two individuals, along the Bexon Highway.

The officers stopped to assist after having observed a male and female being held at gunpoint by two males.

Upon doing so, the males (who were observed by officers attempting to rob the couple), proceeded to discharge their firearms in the direction of the officers.

An exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in one of the males sustaining a gunshot injury to the leg, whilst one officer sustained an injury to the stomach.

The injured male was admitted to a local medical facility and is in stable condition. The injured officer received medical attention and has since been discharged.

A nine millimeter firearm containing six rounds of ammunition was recovered by officers on the scene.

The second male was able to flee the area and remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Major Unit at 4563756 or the Crime Hotline at 45-CRIME (452-7463).

