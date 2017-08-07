Police score another drug bust

At least one person is in custody in connection with a drug bust in St. Lucia waters last evening, August 6, 2017, according to reports reaching St. Lucia News Online.

Reports are that a vessel was intercepted at sea and a quantity of marijuana was discovered.

One male is reportedly being held at the Vieux Fort Police Station.

Unconfirmed reports are that the drug weighed about 650 pounds.

Police officials have confirmed that an interception occurred and that drug was discovered but could not provide us with additional information at this time.