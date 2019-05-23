Police said 9mm firearm recovered from individuals in deadly Castries police shooting

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, about 10:30 p.m., officers attached to the Special Services Unit, whilst on mobile patrol, received information regarding a suspicious motor vehicle, at Reclamation Grounds, Castries.

The responding officers made attempts to stop a white Toyota Lancer, registration number PE3191, but to no avail. The motor vehicle in question failed to stop, venturing through one-way streets about the city, contravening traffic regulations.

During an attempt to apprehend the individuals, one individual was fatally shot, whilst a second was non-fatally injured. A third male was arrested without injury.

One nine millimeter (9mm) firearm was recovered by officers from the said individuals.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 456 3754.

