Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Police said 9mm firearm recovered from individuals in deadly Castries police shooting

By RSLPF
May 23, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share57
+1
57 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, about 10:30 p.m., officers attached to the Special Services Unit, whilst on mobile patrol, received information regarding a suspicious motor vehicle, at Reclamation Grounds, Castries.

The responding officers made attempts to stop a white Toyota Lancer, registration number PE3191, but to no avail. The motor vehicle in question failed to stop, venturing through one-way streets about the city, contravening traffic regulations.

During an attempt to apprehend the individuals, one individual was fatally shot, whilst a second was non-fatally injured. A third male was arrested without injury.

One nine millimeter (9mm) firearm was recovered by officers from the said individuals.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 456 3754.

(2)(1)
Tweet
Pin
Share57
+1
57 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. senoir
    May 23, 2019 at 10:28 AM

    Those who live by the gun's will surely die by the guns.Crimes doesn't pay, I strongly urge our young gernations to find something meaningful to do than trying to live a life of Crime.Crime doesn't pay, you will surely die young.The law is clear that you must have a license to carry a Firearm, once you don't have a license you'll surely find yourself in trouble with the law.So parents speak to you'll Children.

    (6)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.