Police report on homicide at Crown Lands, Bexon

(PRESS RELEASE) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Shervon Ashton a twenty-four (24) year old resident of Bocage, Castries.

On Tuesday the 7th day of November 2017 about 6:10 am, the body of Shervon Ashton was discovered at Crown Lands, Bexon. Thereafter, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department proceeded to the scene to conduct investigations.

On arrival at the scene and upon close examination, it appears that Shervon Ashton sustained an apparent wound to the neck.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem is scheduled for a later date. Investigations into the matter are

continuing.

This brings the number of homicides for the year 2017 to 49.