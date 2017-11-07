Don't Miss
Police report on homicide at Crown Lands, Bexon

By RSLPF
November 7, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Shervon Ashton a twenty-four (24) year old resident of Bocage, Castries.

On Tuesday the 7th day of November 2017 about 6:10 am, the body of Shervon Ashton was discovered at Crown Lands, Bexon. Thereafter, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department proceeded to the scene to conduct investigations.

On arrival at the scene and upon close examination, it appears that Shervon Ashton sustained an apparent wound to the neck.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem is scheduled for a later date. Investigations into the matter are
continuing.

This brings the number of homicides for the year 2017 to 49.

  1. Susan
    November 8, 2017 at 9:16 AM

    So you'll kill him wherever you'll kill him n come n drop him in deglos so ppl will believe is ppl in the area that kill him. Smh

  2. Wait a min
    November 8, 2017 at 3:11 AM

    Same guy shot by police in 2013 for catching his sister house on fire ... 😳

