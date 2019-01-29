Police recover four stolen vehicles in 24 hours; several arrests made

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 107 Shares

(SNO) — The police said that last Friday they recovered four stolen motor vehicles within a 24-hour time period.

A black Mitsubishi Lancer was stolen between 11:45 p.m. last Thursday, January 24, 2019 and 1:15 a.m. on Friday whilst parked along Jeremie Street, Castries.

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department launched an investigation into the matter, resulting in the recovery of the motor vehicle at Georgeville, Castries.

One individual was arrested in relation to this incident, police said.

Following a patrol conducted by the Special Services Unit, a blue Mitsubishi Lancer was recovered on Jeremie Street in Castries.

The police said it was reported stolen from La Clery, Castries between 11 p.m. on January 24, 2019, and 7 a.m. on January 25, 2019.

One male was arrested consequent to the police operation.

In both mentioned incidents, the virtual complainants declined pursuing court action against the suspects.

When asked, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for Operations, George Nicholas, urged individuals to resort to judicial proceedings in such matters, as it would serve as a deterrent for re-offending.

ACP Nicholas stated that in the two other instances, where both vehicles were recovered, the virtual complainants have indicated an interest in court action, for which he applauds them.

During an armed robbery on January 24, 2019, about 7:40 a.m., a scooter was stolen from a male along the Millennium Highway.

The scooter was recovered and two males were arrested following a police operation in relation to the matter.

Both males are currently in custody awaiting charges, police said.