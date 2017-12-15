Don't Miss
Police on J’ouvert activities and loud speaker permits

By RSLPF
December 15, 2017
A j’ouvert reveler.

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to inform the public, that in keeping with the provisions of Section 550-557 of the Criminal Code of St. Lucia 2013, it is not within the purview of the office of the Commissioner of Police to deny or approve any activity, where loud speakers will be operated, past 2:00 a.m.

We recognise that during this season, traditionally, J’ouvert activities are held island wide. Any such requests can be submitted through the office of the Commissioner of Police to Cabinet, the duly authorised body, for consideration for approval.

The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to seek the cooperation of individuals in this regard as we continue to serve the general public.

2 comments

  1. Not surprise
    December 15, 2017 at 9:12 PM

    Sharon I think you will want to read over this article again. The statement made by the police states that it is not in the purview to deny or approve any activity where loud speakers will operate past 2:00am.Which means that loud speakers or music can still operate after 2:00am once a request is approved by the office of the commission of police; since J'ouvert is an islandwide thing they are the ones who can approve loud music to go beyond 2:00am.

  2. Sharon Terrell
    December 15, 2017 at 5:51 PM

    I agree people have to get their sleepdoesn't mean because you'll not working on weekends or weekdays other people not,think about the Hotel Employees and The Hospital staff they have to work next day.And not only that,to much damn crime in St.Lucia so police have to have a time code to shut the noise down noise ordinance,shut the noise down 2:00 am is good time.

